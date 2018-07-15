WATCH: Mariah Carey helps man propose to his partner on stage, gets praise online

Mariah Carey recently helped a same-sex couple to get engaged on stage. (Source: Mariah Carey/ Twitter) Mariah Carey recently helped a same-sex couple to get engaged on stage. (Source: Mariah Carey/ Twitter)

Marriage proposals are always special and emotional. But for one young man, it became extra special when his partner teamed up with none other than pop sensation Mariah Carey to surprise him. During one of her recent concerts in Los Angeles, Carey stopped her performance midway and decided to surprise one of the dancers from her team. Although the dancer knew his long-time lover was watching the show, he had no idea that his partner was about to propose in front of a huge audience.

The emotional footage from the American singer-songwriter’s ‘The Butterfly Returns’ concert was shared by Carey on Twitter on Sunday and fans immediately went gaga over it. The footage shows Carey moving backward, leaving the couple to enjoy the spotlight on the stage. In case you are wondering what happened later watch the video yourself. The video is going viral on Twitter now.

Watch the video here:

Fans couldn’t stop showering love on the singer for her initiative for the gay couple. Many from the LGBTQ community praised Carey for the support, saying, “Visibility matters.”

They belong together babyyy! ,,,😍🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/iBLELNYXS7 — Dano Tingcungco (@danotingcungco) July 15, 2018

QUEEN OF EQUALITY — mia ♡ (@malierell) July 15, 2018

I taught the men going to purpose to a girlfriend but I’m wrong and shook — SUMMER NIGHTS (@JeremytGomez98) July 15, 2018

MC really single-handedly destroyed descrimination against lgbt+ — Fuego’s Cabinet (@GarlicSauce2) July 15, 2018

YASSSSSSSSS CONGRATS 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 — 👸🏻 (@highondua) July 15, 2018

OH HONEY THE GAYS ARE S H A K I N G — H o w i e (@hwflrsrgld) July 15, 2018

I just fell in love with you so much more for this Mariah. You’re an amazing person. 🦋 — Todd Bailey (@toddzillaboy67) July 15, 2018

Love is love 🏳️‍🌈😍 — Maickel van Heeswijk (@maickel1979) July 15, 2018

#Love ALWAYS wins 🌈 Thank you #Mariah 4 being a true friend of #LGBT community🏳️‍🌈 Your #Lambily 🐑are from all diverse backgrounds & we come together with your music & love 💘cos #WeBelongTogether 😍🦋💖💕 — Jimbo (@AmazingAiredale) July 15, 2018

So beautiful 😭💕 — Sarah (@MyDahhhlingMimi) July 15, 2018

However, this is not the first time that Carey helped a gay couple with a wedding proposal. In 2009, she had done a similar thing for a same-sex couple and received a lot of support and love and Carey certainly continues to exemplify it.

