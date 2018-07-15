Follow Us:
Sunday, July 15, 2018

WATCH: Mariah Carey helps man propose to his partner on stage, gets praise online

During The Butterfly Returns concert in Los Angeles, Mariah Carey recently helped a gay couple get engaged on stage and Twitterati couldn't stop praising the pop sensation for her constant support to the LGBTQ Community. The proposal made people on Twitter emotional.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2018 6:17:32 pm
Mariah Carey, Mariah Carey concert, The Butter Returns concert, mariah carey concert gay proposal, The Butter Returns gay proposal, marriage proposal music concert, viral videos, lgbtq news, indian express Mariah Carey recently helped a same-sex couple to get engaged on stage. (Source: Mariah Carey/ Twitter)

Marriage proposals are always special and emotional. But for one young man, it became extra special when his partner teamed up with none other than pop sensation Mariah Carey to surprise him. During one of her recent concerts in Los Angeles, Carey stopped her performance midway and decided to surprise one of the dancers from her team. Although the dancer knew his long-time lover was watching the show, he had no idea that his partner was about to propose in front of a huge audience.

The emotional footage from the American singer-songwriter’s ‘The Butterfly Returns’ concert was shared by Carey on Twitter on Sunday and fans immediately went gaga over it. The footage shows Carey moving backward, leaving the couple to enjoy the spotlight on the stage. In case you are wondering what happened later watch the video yourself. The video is going viral on Twitter now.

Watch the video here:

Fans couldn’t stop showering love on the singer for her initiative for the gay couple. Many from the LGBTQ community praised Carey for the support, saying, “Visibility matters.”

However, this is not the first time that Carey helped a gay couple with a wedding proposal. In 2009, she had done a similar thing for a same-sex couple and received a lot of support and love and Carey certainly continues to exemplify it.

