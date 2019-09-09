Viral Video: Man’s quick reaction prevents kitten from getting crushed under vehicle

A heartwarming video of a man saving a kitten from getting crushed under a car has gone viral on social media. The clip, which was shot on a dashcam, features a kitten casually walking towards a parked vehicle and hiding under it. Unaware of the animal’s presence, the driver starts the engine. That was when the man parked behind the vehicle honks to alert the driver.

However, moments later, as the vehicle begins to move, the man quickly moves towards the animal and rescues it, preventing it from getting run over. He then puts the kitten on the other side of the road and walks back to his car. According to the YouTube description of the video, the incident happened in a Sargatskoye, Russia.

Watch the video here: