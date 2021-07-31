‘Original emoji queen’: Netizens hail Manorama’s facial expressions in ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’

The 30-second video going viral across social media platforms have left netizens in splits.

In this age when social media plays such an important role in our daily lives, emoticons have become an integral part of our communications on online platforms. But many people on the internet are now saying that the inspiration for emoticons predate social media and are hailing late actor Manorama as the “original emoji queen” for her priceless facial expressions.

Remembered mostly for her iconic portrayal of a tyrant aunt in Ramesh Sippy’s 1972 classic Seeta Aur Geeta, Manorama rules the hearts of movie buffs even today. Now referring to a compilation of her expressions from the film, netizens are saying she was the ‘founder of emojis’ and this is what emoticons looked like before the age of social media.

Born as Erin Isaac Daniels, she started her acting career as a child artiste in 1936 in Lahore under the name of Baby Iris. Later, she emerged as one of the most popular actors in Bollywood for portraying comical and negative roles. Her over-the-top expressions and epic stage presence made her stand out in almost all films she was part of.

The clip has been going viral across social media platforms, including WhatsApp, with many arguing that nothing beats her superb emoting skills. Calling it “effortless acting”, people are saying that the video is making them nostalgic and they are ending up binge-watching her films from the 70s and 80s.

