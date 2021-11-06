scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 06, 2021
After multiple Indian versions, Dutch singer out with English cover of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’

Emma Heesters' soulful rendition, a more acoustic version of the peppy Sri Lankan song, has triggered fresh buzz on Instagram.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 6, 2021 6:22:21 pm
Manike Mage Hithe, Manike Mage Hithe english cover, Manike Mage Hithe covers, Manike Mage Hithe sri lankan song, viral Manike Mage Hithe, indian expressSinging a more acoustic version of the peppy number Heesters' rendition has managed to wow many online.

‘Manike Mage Hithe’, the viral Sri Lankan song, has not only crossed the border and etched a special place in the hearts of Indians, but also among people across the world. Now, an English cover of the Sinhala song is going viral.

In a soulful rendition, Dutch singer Emma Heesters has translated the Sinhala lyrics keeping the melody and vibe of the original song intact. Singing a more acoustic version of the peppy number, Heesters has now conquered hearts. Posting the new cover on Instagram, the singer tagged the song’s original artistes.

Desi fans have long been gripped by the stunning voice of Lankan singer-rapper Yohani whose version of the song is currently viral. However, many do not know that it is only a cover of the original 2020 song produced by Chamath Sangeeth.

Originally released as a single in July last year, it was sung by Satheeshan and rapper Dulan ARX, who is also the lyricist. Following the cover’s success in India, the singers released Tamil and Malayalam versions of the song. However, owing to its crazy popularity, several vernacular versions of the song have subsequently taken social media by storm.

