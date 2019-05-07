Man wears Donald Trump mask to commit robbery; video goes viral

A video of a man wearing Donald Trump’s face mask and looting a shop in Queensland, Australian has gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage shows the burglar standing outside a shopping centre and smashing the glass of the store. According to a DailyMail report, the incident took place at the Strathpine shopping centre north of Brisbane on Sunday.

Once inside the centre, the thief used a small metal hammer to smash the glass display of the Angus & Coote jewellery store. However, he soon became impatient and tried to kick down the window, the news website reported. After stealing watches from the jewellery store, he went on to steal more.

As the man tries to make an escape, his mask falls off revealing his identity. According to Queensland police, the thief who was described to be in his 20s was carrying bags and was wearing white gloves while committing the crime. They have shared the clip online so that the man can be identified.