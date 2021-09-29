scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Watch: Man traps wandering crocodile with a trash can, tweeple call him a ‘hero’

However, some also pointed out that the man wore no safety gear and entrapped the massive reptile while wearing slippers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 29, 2021 10:51:15 pm
Eventually, the man is able to corner the reptile and force it to walk inside the container.

While thinking out of the box often results in creative solutions to a problem, a man seems to have gone a tad extra while attempting to trap a crocodile. In a video, which has now gone viral, a man is seen using a trash can to catch a crocodile wandering on his driveway.

ALSO READ |Woman punches crocodile to save sister’s life

In the 52-second clip, which has garnered almost one million views, the man is seen pushing a trash can towards the reptile while trying to trap it. He continues to drag the plastic bin towards the crocodile, who is seen backing off from the bin.

Eventually, the man is able to corner the reptile and force it to walk inside the container. The clip ends with the man putting the crocodile inside the container and closing the lid as onlookers cheer and record the incident.

Watch the video here:

While it is not clear when and where the video was shot, the clip has triggered a plethora of reactions online, with many complimenting the guy for fearlessly trapping the crocodile. However, some also pointed out that the man wore no safety gear and entrapped the massive reptile while wearing slippers.

ALSO READ |Watch: Crocodile wanders into Karnataka village, rescued later

The clip also caught the attention of former professional basketball player Rex Chapman, who reshared the clip along with a caption that read, “This is not my man’s first rodeo. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear do-rags…”

 

