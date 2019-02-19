Man tows son sitting on tire tied to his car; police investigates after video goes viral

Toggle Menu
The viral clip, shot in Handan City, China, shows the car being driven on an empty road with the child sitting on a tire being dragged by the vehicle.

After investigating the matter, a case was summoned on the driver of the vehicle on February 18.

A video of a father driving his car with son towed in a tire was flagged by the Chinese police after it went viral on social media. The clip was shared on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, after which it was noticed by the local police. According to CGTN, the cops left a comment on the post stating that the driver had “seriously violated” the traffic and road safety laws and started an investigation.

The viral clip, shot in Handan City, China, shows the car being driven on an empty road with the child sitting on a tire being dragged by the vehicle. After investigating the matter, a case was registered against the driver on February 18. Extremely dangerous, do not imitate.

