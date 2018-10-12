Medical student couldn’t meet parents for 6 years, so his colleagues flew them in on his birthday

The family reunion left people emtional online.

A young Yemeni medical student studying in Germany hadn’t met his family in six years, so his amazing colleagues flew them in to surprise him on his birthday.

The moment was captured on camera and the emotional scene not only moved people around him at his workplace, but others online as well.

In the viral video, the man is first shown a video message from his parents on an iPad. And if that wasn’t enough to move him to tears, his colleagues then brought in his parents to leave him overwhelmed.

This student from Yemen is studying medicine for the last 6 years in Germany. Never seen his parents in as many years due to lack of resources.

His colleagues decided to surprise him on his birthday by ✈️ his parents to Germany.

Humanity is at its best. pic.twitter.com/SveRjWBlzI — Junaid Akhtar (@junaidashaikh) October 10, 2018

Here’s how people reacted to the emotional scenes:

Oh my goodness, I didn’t understand a word but just cried like a baby! — hilary cockshaw (@hilarycockshaw) October 12, 2018

Wow what a surprise,most beautiful and memorable meeting, efforts of colleagues is real sign of humanity.👏👏👏👏 — امتیاز احمد (@imtiaz_ahmed4) October 12, 2018

Brilliant . That’s how we can create a global community , a network of interdependence , responsibility and above all care for each other — brainwave (@brainwaverrr) October 12, 2018

Someone is cutting onions in this room — Imran (@Abou_Sidra_) October 12, 2018

That is just the loveliest kindest thing to do…… Oh it restores ones faith in human nature. Everything seems so dreadful at the moment and this reminds us why I love being European. Xxxx — Barb Adams (@BarbAdams66) October 11, 2018

I’m not crying you’re crying 😭 — Justin (@justin_sandhu) October 12, 2018

Be grateful to when you have thoughtful people around you who notice and understand what is going on with you even if they don’t provide you with solution, they will console and encourage you to focus on your goal. #Humanity — Malam Sabiu Zaranda (@Binzaranda) October 12, 2018

This touched my heart ❤️ — Shelley Lane (@slmlane) October 11, 2018

Yes that’s Happen in Germany but what a Moment. I have cried So Much. Bcz I didn’t see my parents also since 4 years. And I understand which language they r speaking. It’s hurting. — Zahir Hussain (@8c5e01292fde440) October 10, 2018

Wow wow wow.. Let me cry.. What an amazing gesture.. No words can descibe these emotions.. Humanity is still there — Shiraz (@shirazsaeed786) October 12, 2018

Share your thoughts about the video in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd