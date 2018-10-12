Follow Us:
Medical student couldn’t meet parents for 6 years, so his colleagues flew them in on his birthday

A young Yemeni medical student studying in Germany hadn’t met his family in six years. But his amazing colleagues surprised him by flying in his parents for his birthday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 12, 2018 5:21:31 pm

family reunion, viral videos, family reunion videos, parents reunited with kids, good news, indian express The family reunion left people emtional online.

A young Yemeni medical student studying in Germany hadn’t met his family in six years, so his amazing colleagues flew them in to surprise him on his birthday.

The moment was captured on camera and the emotional scene not only moved people around him at his workplace, but others online as well.

In the viral video, the man is first shown a video message from his parents on an iPad. And if that wasn’t enough to move him to tears, his colleagues then brought in his parents to leave him overwhelmed.

Here’s how people reacted to the emotional scenes:

Share your thoughts about the video in comments below.

