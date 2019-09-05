‘World’s Chillest Man’ sips beer during armed robbery in bar, refuses to give phone or wallet

A resident of St Louis in the US has become an internet sensation after a video emerged of him calmly dealing with an armed robber at a bar, even refusing to hand over his phone. While other customers at the bar raised their hands and hit the ground, this man calmly kept sipping beer from a can.

Advertising

The CCTV footage from the bar showed an armed robber entering the establishment and poking the man, later identified as Tony Tovar, with his gun. Tovar, unlike other patrons at the bar, calmly stayed in his seat.

The robber then tried to take away his phone, but Tovar resisted and even took it back. While the robber then goes behind the bar and robs the cash, Tovar stays in his seat calmly sipping his beer and even lights a cigarette while the gun was pointed at him.

The footage was shared on Facebook by the owner of the bar owner, and it quickly went viral.

Advertising

“He just was very adamant about it like, ‘I’m not playing your game’,” bartender Dustin Krueger told channel KMOV4 News about the Tovar.

According to local reports, after taking the wallets and cell phones from other customers, the robber left the bar. No one in the bar was injured during the ordeal.

Tovar is now being called the “World’s Chillest Man” and his identity was revealed by the show by Inside Edition.

“Sometimes you just have to stand up to punks like that,” he told the show, adding he wasn’t going to let anyone push him around.