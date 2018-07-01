VIDEO: Shankar Mahadevan and Netizens are hooked to this man’s soulful singing

The man’s video singing Tamil hit ‘Unnai Kaanadhu Naan’ from Kamal Hassan’s film — Vishwaroopam has been going viral. (Source: Shankar Mahadevan/ Facebook) The man’s video singing Tamil hit ‘Unnai Kaanadhu Naan’ from Kamal Hassan’s film — Vishwaroopam has been going viral. (Source: Shankar Mahadevan/ Facebook)

Gone are days when one would have to struggle a lot before becoming popular among the masses. Thanks to the Internet and social media, sheer talent has often got recognition and opportunities. After the ‘one-man-band’ that became a viral sensation earlier last month, another man has taken the Internet by storm with his melodious voice. And it’s not just Netizens who are going gaga over his soulful singing — stalwarts like Shankar Mahadevan and Gopi Sundar too have become his fans and are on a mission to find him and record a song with him!

Yes, a video now going viral shows a man, later identified as a daily wage labourer, sitting on a field and singing Tamil hit ‘Unnai Kaanadhu Naan’ from Kamal Hassan’s film — Vishwaroopam. The original song has been sung by Mahadevan himself and composed by the renowned trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, which he is a part of.

This is called fruit of labour!

When we hear this, it just makes me feel so so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture. Who is this guy???

How can I trace him?

Need help & would like to work with him. pic.twitter.com/SWqGQkmChb — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) June 30, 2018

The video has gone viral across social media platforms and have been watched by millions. As his video went viral many identified him from Kerala. Yes, he is Rakesh Nooranadu and is from Alu Penadu in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. Taking to IE Malayalam, the Internet sensation said he had no idea his video would go viral. He further added that it was not him but a driver who recorded the video at work posted it online.

