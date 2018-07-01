Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
VIDEO: Shankar Mahadevan and Netizens are hooked to this man’s soulful singing

A video now going viral shows a man sitting on a field and singing Tamil hit 'Unnai Kaanadhu Naan' from Kamal Hassan's film -- Vishwaroopam. The original song has been sung by Mahadevan himself is now on a mission to trace the man and asked Netizens to help him in his search.

Updated: July 1, 2018 6:24:42 pm
Unnai Kaanadhu Naan, shankar mahadevan, viral singers, viral singing sensations, kamal haasan, gopi sundar, Unnai Kaanadhu Naan viral singer, indian express The man’s video singing Tamil hit ‘Unnai Kaanadhu Naan’ from Kamal Hassan’s film — Vishwaroopam has been going viral. (Source: Shankar Mahadevan/ Facebook)
Gone are days when one would have to struggle a lot before becoming popular among the masses. Thanks to the Internet and social media, sheer talent has often got recognition and opportunities. After the ‘one-man-band’ that became a viral sensation earlier last month, another man has taken the Internet by storm with his melodious voice. And it’s not just Netizens who are going gaga over his soulful singing — stalwarts like Shankar Mahadevan and Gopi Sundar too have become his fans and are on a mission to find him and record a song with him!

Yes, a video now going viral shows a man, later identified as a daily wage labourer, sitting on a field and singing Tamil hit ‘Unnai Kaanadhu Naan’ from Kamal Hassan’s film — Vishwaroopam. The original song has been sung by Mahadevan himself and composed by the renowned trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, which he is a part of.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral across social media platforms and have been watched by millions. As his video went viral many identified him from Kerala. Yes, he is Rakesh Nooranadu and is from Alu Penadu in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. Taking to IE Malayalam, the Internet sensation said he had no idea his video would go viral. He further added that it was not him but a driver who recorded the video at work posted it online.

What do you think about his rendition of the famous song? Tell us in comments below.

