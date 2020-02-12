‘When prank got out of control’: Man held, faces 5 years jail for coronavirus scare on Moscow train

A man has been arrested by the Moscow police for pretending to be a coronavirus victim and collapsing inside a metro.
A video of the prank, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a man in a mask stumbling and falling on the floor pretending to have a seizure due to the deadly virus that has claimed hundreds of lives in China. The prank had triggered panic among passengers, causing many to evacuate the train.
According to a BBC report, the prankster was detained on “suspicion of criminal hooliganism” and will face up to five years of imprisonment, if convicted.
Watch the video here:
Когда пранк вышел из-под контроля!
В Москве задержали шутника, разыгравшего в метро приступ коронавируса. Полиция попросила Черемушкинский суд столицы арестовать молодого человека. pic.twitter.com/fmT17RUijQ
— ВЕСТИ (@vesti_news) February 10, 2020
“Accomplices shouted phrases about the presence of a dangerous viral infection… provoking panic among passengers,” a spokeswoman for the ministry, Irina Volk, said in a statement, the news website reported.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.