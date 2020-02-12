Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
‘When prank got out of control’: Man held, faces 5 years jail for coronavirus scare on Moscow train

"Accomplices shouted phrases about the presence of a dangerous viral infection... provoking panic among passengers," a spokeswoman for the ministry, Irina Volk, said in a statement.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 12, 2020 2:08:37 pm
Coronavirus prankster faces five-years' jail The prankster was detained on “suspicion of criminal hooliganism” and will face up to five years of imprisonment if convicted.

A man has been arrested by the Moscow police for pretending to be a coronavirus victim and collapsing inside a metro.

A video of the prank, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a man in a mask stumbling and falling on the floor pretending to have a seizure due to the deadly virus that has claimed hundreds of lives in China. The prank had triggered panic among passengers, causing many to evacuate the train.

According to a BBC report, the prankster was detained on “suspicion of criminal hooliganism” and will face up to five years of imprisonment, if convicted.

Watch the video here:

