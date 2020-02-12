‘When prank got out of control’: Man held, faces 5 years jail for coronavirus scare on Moscow train

The prankster was detained on “suspicion of criminal hooliganism” and will face up to five years of imprisonment if convicted. The prankster was detained on “suspicion of criminal hooliganism” and will face up to five years of imprisonment if convicted.

A man has been arrested by the Moscow police for pretending to be a coronavirus victim and collapsing inside a metro.

A video of the prank, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a man in a mask stumbling and falling on the floor pretending to have a seizure due to the deadly virus that has claimed hundreds of lives in China. The prank had triggered panic among passengers, causing many to evacuate the train.

According to a BBC report, the prankster was detained on “suspicion of criminal hooliganism” and will face up to five years of imprisonment, if convicted.

Watch the video here:

Когда пранк вышел из-под контроля! В Москве задержали шутника, разыгравшего в метро приступ коронавируса. Полиция попросила Черемушкинский суд столицы арестовать молодого человека. pic.twitter.com/fmT17RUijQ — ВЕСТИ (@vesti_news) February 10, 2020

“Accomplices shouted phrases about the presence of a dangerous viral infection… provoking panic among passengers,” a spokeswoman for the ministry, Irina Volk, said in a statement, the news website reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd