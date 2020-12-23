scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Watch: Man plays Christmas carol on keyboard while juggling tennis balls

Using several tennis balls, the man is seen playing 'We wish you a Merry Christmas' on a synthesizer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 23, 2020 2:34:05 pm
christmas, christmas carols, man plays piano juggling balls, man play christmas carol with balls, charles peachock, charles peachock juggling balls music videos, viral videos, indian expressThe video originally shared on TikTok is now going viral across social media sites.

One man’s unique rendition of a Christmas carol at a home party at home is delighting many online.

In the video that’s being widely shared online, the man is seen playing ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’ on a big keyboard by dropping tennis balls on the keys.

Watch the video here:

While the video had millions of views on TikTok after his girlfriend’s daughter shared it, it was widely shared on other social media platforms as well.

Peachock, who is a professional entertainer, is a former America’s Got Talent finalist from 2011.

While some piano players said the song might have been pre-recorded, many were impressed that he was able to play it in this unique manner.

