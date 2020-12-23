Watch: Man plays Christmas carol on keyboard while juggling tennis balls

The video originally shared on TikTok is now going viral across social media sites.

One man’s unique rendition of a Christmas carol at a home party at home is delighting many online.

In the video that’s being widely shared online, the man is seen playing ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’ on a big keyboard by dropping tennis balls on the keys.

Watch the video here:

While the video had millions of views on TikTok after his girlfriend’s daughter shared it, it was widely shared on other social media platforms as well.

Peachock, who is a professional entertainer, is a former America’s Got Talent finalist from 2011.

While some piano players said the song might have been pre-recorded, many were impressed that he was able to play it in this unique manner.

