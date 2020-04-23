Watch: Beggar in Bihar enthralls netizens with Jim Reeves’s ‘He’ll Have To Go’

“He is still so happy. Gives us a smile and different perspective to life,” wrote a user while sharing the video. “He is still so happy. Gives us a smile and different perspective to life,” wrote a user while sharing the video.

Not too long ago, a woman working at Ranaghat station in West Bengal became an overnight social media sensation when a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar classic “Ek Pyar Ka Nagma” went viral. Ranu Mondal also went on to sing for a film after being offered by Himesh Reshammiya. And now, a beggar on the streets of Patna has left many stunned after flawlessly singing American singer Jim Reeves’ popular track ‘He’ll Have To Go’.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the man fluently responds in English to all the questions he is asked before going on to sing the song. “So what do you do for your day to day life?” he is asked by the person making the video, to which he responds, “I beg”.

Watch the video here:

This man, a beggar from Patna sings Jim Reeves “He’ll have to go”.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many praising the man for his fluent English. “He is still so happy. Gives us a smile and different perspective to life,” wrote a user while sharing the video.

