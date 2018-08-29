Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Have you seen this viral video of a man who lights rockets using a cigarette?

This is not something you should not try on your own for multiple reasons. A viral video doing the rounds shows an unidentified man standing on a road lighting fireworks using a lit cigarette that’s between his lips. ALSO READ | Young Marseille fan invited for a ceremonial kick-off, steals the show with a goal and […]

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 29, 2018 2:07:08 pm
rocket, launch rocket by hand, light rocket by cigarette, indian man rocket video, man launch rocket smoking, viral news, viral videos, indian express Launching rockets like a boss, this man is winning hearts online.

This is not something you should not try on your own for multiple reasons. A viral video doing the rounds shows an unidentified man standing on a road lighting fireworks using a lit cigarette that’s between his lips.

ALSO READ | Young Marseille fan invited for a ceremonial kick-off, steals the show with a goal and knee slide!

Standing on a road at an undisclosed location as bikers pass by him, the man appears unfazed as he lights rocket after rocket using the cigarette. The video has been shared on social media with some netizens tagging NASA and SpaceX to highlight the man’s ‘rocket launching’ skills. Again, do not try this.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about the video? Tell us in comments below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Realme 2 with notched display launched at Rs 8,990
Watch Now
Realme 2 with notched display launched at Rs 8,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement