Man jumps into well to rescue snake, viral clip leaves netizens shocked

Snake rescue videos often intrigue netizens, however, the latest one featuring a man diving into a well to rescue a snake has startled many given the method used. The 4.31-minute clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the reptile swimming in the water while a man, balancing on small steps inside the well, attempts to catch it with a trapping tool.

However, after several failed attempts, another man is seen jumping into the water and swimming towards the snake. He then begins splashing water on the reptile in order to direct it towards the first man, who eventually catches it by grabbing onto its tail.

The clip concludes with the men putting the snake in a plastic container before releasing it in the forest.

Viewed over 3 lakh times, the video is being widely shared across social media platforms with netizens responding to the rescue. While some called it an “act of kindness”, others wondered if it was worth risking one’s life for. “Well done guys, but you’re putting yourself in danger, not a good idea,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

While the above clip surely left netizens anxious, another clip of a snake being rescued with the help of a make-shift trap has won praise online. In the 3.07-minute clip, the bag attached to a cylindrical pipe is lowered down in the dry well while a rope is used to direct the snake in its direction.

The clip concludes with the snake slithering into the bag and being brought up to the surface before being released.