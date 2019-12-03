Viral Video: Tamil Nadu man climbs down snake infested well to rescue drowning peacock

Though the man initially struggles to catch the bird, he is finally able to rescue it and bring it back to the ground. Though the man initially struggles to catch the bird, he is finally able to rescue it and bring it back to the ground.

In a video that has gone viral, a man from Tamil Nadu is seen braving all odds to save a drowning peacock that had fallen in a snake-infested well.

In the 3.26-minute video, the man can be seen using a make-shift harness to rappel down the 30-feet- well in order to reach the drowning bird.

ALSO READ | Heartwarming video of dog digging her puppies out of debris leaves netizens emotional

As others wait on top of the well to guide the man, he slowly makes his way down and reaches the water surface before taking a dip and reaching the drowning bird. Though the man initially struggles to catch the bird, he is finally able to rescue it and bring it back to the ground.

Watch the video here:

The rescued peacock, who looked visibly scared, was then taken to nearby land before it was released.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd