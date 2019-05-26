Man in Rome stays on burning building’s narrow ledge to escapes fire; video goes viral

A heart-wrenching video of a man trying to save himself from a fire at a building in Rome has gone viral on social media. The 1.09-minute viral clip features the man lying on the ledge of a building while black smoke and fumes erupt out of the window next to him. According to a DailyMail report, as the man was unable to escape from the building, he had to climb on to the narrow ledge and wait for the rescue team to arrive.

The clip was recorded by Australian tourists, who were around the Appio Latino quarter of Rome. “We were having dinner after being part of the papal audience in the morning and visiting sites in Rome in the afternoon when we spotted the fire in the opposite building,” they told the news website.

The man continued to balance himself on the ledge and waited for the help to arrive. According to the news website, the fire was caused due to a short-circuit in his kitchen. Eventually, he was rescued and no one was injured in the fire.