Toggle Menu
Man in Rome stays on burning building’s narrow ledge to escapes fire; video goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/man-in-rome-stays-on-burning-buildings-narrow-ledge-to-escapes-fire-video-goes-viral-5749339/

Man in Rome stays on burning building’s narrow ledge to escapes fire; video goes viral

The clip was recorded by Australian tourists around the area. "We were having dinner after being part of the papal audience in the morning and visiting sites in Rome in the afternoon when we spotted the fire in the opposite building," they said.

rome, rome fire, man on ledge, man on building ledge, man escapes fire, fire in rome, rome building on fire, viral video, indian express, indian express news
As the man was unable to escape from the building, he had to climb on to the narrow ledge and wait for the rescue team to arrive.

A heart-wrenching video of a man trying to save himself from a fire at a building in Rome has gone viral on social media. The 1.09-minute viral clip features the man lying on the ledge of a building while black smoke and fumes erupt out of the window next to him. According to a DailyMail report, as the man was unable to escape from the building, he had to climb on to the narrow ledge and wait for the rescue team to arrive.

ALSO READ | Video: Boiling soup explodes on waitress’ face as she tries to retrieve lighter

The clip was recorded by Australian tourists, who were around the Appio Latino quarter of Rome. “We were having dinner after being part of the papal audience in the morning and visiting sites in Rome in the afternoon when we spotted the fire in the opposite building,” they told the news website.

Watch the video here:

The man continued to balance himself on the ledge and waited for the help to arrive. According to the news website, the fire was caused due to a short-circuit in his kitchen. Eventually, he was rescued and no one was injured in the fire.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Obituary for a cat named Chunchu Nair goes viral; triggers mixed reactions online
2 Watch: Pakistani man rides bike with cow sitting in front; clip goes viral
3 Pakistani anchor misinterprets 'Abhinandan' in PM Modi's speech; Gets brutally trolled