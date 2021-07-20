Man in Kanpur drags truck driver on car’s bonnet

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms.

A frightening video of a man being trapped on the bonnet of a speeding car on an Uttar Pradesh highway has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens shocked. Post the virality of the clip, the UP police confirmed that requisite steps had been taken.

The 12-second clip was shared on Twitter by a user named @Shubham09938058, who tagged various law enforcement departments to alert them about the incident.

According to Shubham’s tweet, the incident took place on Monday evening after a truck and car collided on the Lucknow-Kanpur flyover. This was followed by a heated argument between the car passengers and the truck driver. However, when the argument escalated, the men tried to hit the truck driver standing in front of them, who jumped on the car’s bonnet and caught the viper as the vehicle sped away.

Watch the video here:

However, the official Twitter handle of the UP police emergency services @112UttarPradesh responded to the tweet and confirmed that necessary actions have been taken. “Sir, the above matter is in the cognizance of the police station, necessary action is being taken,” read their response.