‘King should travel like a king’: Mangoes get delivered in Lamborghini in Dubai

While mango is known as the king of fruits in India, it is surely getting kingly treatment in Dubai, where the fruit is being delivered in a Lamborghini.

According to a Gulf News report, Pakistan Supermarket’s managing director Mohammad Jehanzeb is delivering the popular fruit personally in his vehicle as he believes that “the king should travel like a king”. With a minimum order of Dh100, the customer not only gets the fruit delivered but also gets a short ride in his Lamborghini Huracan.

Watch the video here:

However, Jehanzeb started the initiative not for the money or fame but for the smile it brings on his consumers’ faces. “The idea is to put a smile on people’s face and make them feel special,” Jehanzeb told the news website.

Since the campaign was started by the 27-year-old, many have shared pictures and videos of receiving the fruit in the Lamborghini.

Jehanzeb said the joy ride was initially meant for kids who have been cocooned at homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “But adults are equally thrilled at the the prospect of getting behind the wheels of my Lamborghini Huracan. I am happy to oblige them too. Each order takes about an hour. We do about 7-8 home deliveries a day,” he told the website.

