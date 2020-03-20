Watch: Singer’s Hindustani classical piece on coronavirus wins the internet

People loved his resourcefulness and lauded him for his musical talent to create something important to raise awareness. (Source: Sandeep Ranade/YouTube) People loved his resourcefulness and lauded him for his musical talent to create something important to raise awareness. (Source: Sandeep Ranade/YouTube)

As people are restricted to their homes due to Covid-19, music is an obvious source of relief. Many have creating songs to raise awareness about the virus and the latest is a Hindustani classical singer, who has come up with a piece for those staying at home, and its being shared widely.

Sandeep Ranade, from Pune in Maharashtra, recently came up with a piece urging people to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

Composed in Raga Basant and in Taal Addha-Teentaal, the musician created a piece telling people: “Let’s work from home, but let’s not freak out. Let’s conquer Corona, before the havoc it’ll wreak.”

Watch his piece titled ‘Na karo, corona na karo’ here:

Earlier this month, while a group of women went viral for their song ‘Corona bhaag ja’, another one from a jagrata sung by legendary bhajan singer, Narendra Chanchal was also widely shared on social media.

Another song by a young singer to the tune of Camila Cabello’s popular song “Havana” also won plaudits online.

Globally, the pandemic has killed over 10,000 people and every day new cases are still being reported around the globe.

