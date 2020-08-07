scorecardresearch
Friday, August 07, 2020
Man providing water to injured pigeon after Beirut explosion gets praise on social media

Journalist Vivian Yee, who is the Middle East correspondent for the The New York Times, shared the image of the man on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 7, 2020 5:36:25 pm
beirut blas, lebanon explosion, beirut aftermath, beirut explosion videos, man helps pigeon beirut blast, beirut explosion pets and animals, viral videos, indian express “Kindness costs nothing but means everything to the one its shown,” commented on user online. (Source: @VivianHYee/ Twitter)

A picture of a man giving an injured pigeon some water in a bottle-cap following the devastating explosion in Beirut is being widely shared on social media.

Journalist Vivian Yee, who is the Middle East correspondent for the The New York Times, said she had gone to check on her neighbourhood two days after the blast ripped through the port area of the Lebanese capital. It was then that Yee, who suffered injuries in the explosion, spotted the man helping an injured bird by giving it some water.

She identified the man as Abdel Salam, a Syrian, who was feeding the one-eyed bird some water by putting it in a bottle cap.

The gesture moved many online who said it gave them hope. The video also reminded many about a similar gesture by protesters in Hong Kong, who helped a pigeon affected by teargas last year. “Random acts of kindness help keep the human spirit alive,” said one person.

Yee shared her own experience following the explosion and how the city had come to a halt. She spoke about how the Lebanese were already suffering due to the country’s economy being in shambles and wondered how those affected by the blast would recover.

More than 130 people have been killed in the series of explosions which saw a massive mushroom cloud rise to the skies. Over 5000 were injured and nearly 3 lakh residents were left homeless. The accident is believed to have been caused by ammonium nitrate that was stored in a warehouse.

