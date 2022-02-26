Watch: Man dangles from helicopter to do pull-ups to set Guinness World record

For many, even doing a few pull-ups is tough. But one man decided to up the ante by doing the exercise routine while hanging from a helicopter. The video has created a big buzz online, leaving most shocked.

In a video going viral, Roman Sahradyan from Armenia was seen dangling from the landing skid of a chopper. However, it was not just for a stunt. The daredevil act was actually a part of a mission to set a Guinness World Record (GWR).

Seen without any harness, armed with only a helmet, the young fitness enthusiast was seen dangling from a chopper as it was flying closer to the ground. With 23 pull-ups in a minute, Sahradyan managed to secure the world record.

Watch the video here:

While it might have been shocking for most netizens to see him pulling off the challenge with ease, it might be nothing for Sahradyan, who has multiple world records under his belt.

According to the GWR website, he holds the record for ‘most consecutive gymnastic high bar giants’ with dizzying 1,001 spins. Among other achievements, he holds the record for ‘most toe touches on a bar’ and ‘most horizontal bar back hip rotations’ – both done in one minute.

“This is the most amazing feat ever,” wrote one user, while most admitted they didn’t know that such a category existed. While there were a few who said 23 is not a big number and can “beat him easily”, a person argued that doing it on a moving chopper and not on a static bar must have posed a huge challenge.