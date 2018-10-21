Follow Us:
Sunday, October 21, 2018
These two videos show men why they shouldn’t mess with women

The moment captured on the surveillance camera inside the lift shows the woman watching something on her mobile, as the man tries to stand close to her, despite there being a lot of free space.

Published: October 21, 2018 11:47:48 am

me too, sexual harassment, woman fight harasser, women beat offender, viral video, cctv videos, indian express The creepy man was taught a lesson and netizens loved it.

A video of a woman slapping and kicking a man who tried to sexually harass her inside an elevator is going viral on social media. In the footage captured by a surveillance camera, the man is seen stealthily creeping towards the woman from behind while she is watching something on her mobile. As he gets closer to her, she puts away the mobile in her handbag and steps away from him.

He repeats it but this time places his hand on her shoulder. The woman then smacks him hard on his face and knees him in the groin — twice — before he slumps to the floor in pain.

Watch the video here:

The video garnered nearly 3 million views at the time of writing, with many saying it serves as a combat training exercise for women.

A couple of months back, another video of a woman assaulting a man at a fast food joint went viral on social media. While the reason behind the fight is unknown, the video clearly shows why men should not mess with women.

Watch the video here:

 

Share your thoughts about the two videos in the comments section below.

