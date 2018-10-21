These two videos show men why they shouldn’t mess with women

The creepy man was taught a lesson and netizens loved it.

A video of a woman slapping and kicking a man who tried to sexually harass her inside an elevator is going viral on social media. In the footage captured by a surveillance camera, the man is seen stealthily creeping towards the woman from behind while she is watching something on her mobile. As he gets closer to her, she puts away the mobile in her handbag and steps away from him.

He repeats it but this time places his hand on her shoulder. The woman then smacks him hard on his face and knees him in the groin — twice — before he slumps to the floor in pain.

The video garnered nearly 3 million views at the time of writing, with many saying it serves as a combat training exercise for women.

A couple of months back, another video of a woman assaulting a man at a fast food joint went viral on social media. While the reason behind the fight is unknown, the video clearly shows why men should not mess with women.

Wtf!!! This is why women can never feel safe anywhere alone. She is one bad ass chick! https://t.co/55gD1wOsgH — Karen Dunlop (@kambabe) October 20, 2018

And that, girls, is how you deal with a sex pest. He won’t be doing that again. https://t.co/iBg5ap6QL2 — Dando Shaft (@lennylaw) October 20, 2018

Nice shot to the pills! 10! pic.twitter.com/UEEB285l4s — Farmer Matt (@FarmerMatt5) October 20, 2018

Talk about getting what you deserve. https://t.co/Hsn3x5tkCq — Laura Hannusch (@lehannusch) October 20, 2018

Damn impressive in heels and a skirt. Imagine the damage if she was in workout clothes. Love this. https://t.co/1Uqo1aR71i — El Jefe (@AZElJefe1) October 19, 2018

Respect to that woman. — Punjab Police (@Bhangra_Machine) October 20, 2018

