‘Childhood cartoons now a reality’: Man’s unfortunate encounter with a wooden plank leaves all in splits

Many said they hadn't seen a slapstick moment outside cartoons shows.

While there are many DIY videos online meant to help you fix things, not everyone can ace them. One such epic failure currently has netizens laughing out loud on social media.

In the sad yet funny video, a man is seen carrying a wooden plank to fix the deck of his house. He then puts it down and tries to adjust the gap using his foot to secure the plank. However, things didn’t go as planned. As the wooden plank wasn’t secure, it bounced up when the man accidentally stepped on one end of it. The viral clip shows him sitting on the deck with one foot dangling through the hole.

The video got many laughs on Twitter when former NBA star Rex Chapman shared it on Twitter writing, “Like a cartoon”. Many others said they had never seen such a freak accident happen outside a cartoon show. The video is getting a lot of traction online with over 2 millions views.

According to Mirror, the original video was shared by TikTok user @Abbyalexan. Sharing the footage captured on their home surveillance camera, she wrote: “When your husband tries to fix things he shouldn’t” along with a hashtag reading ‘keep your day job’.

While most were left in splits, saying they feel bad for the man but couldn’t stop laughing, others said it reminded them of various situations in cartoon shows — from Tom & Jerry to Looney Tunes. Other started to share videos either adding special effects or apt song, leading into a hilarious thread online.

