Man files complaint about stolen wallet; video footage shows dog behind the ‘theft’

In a bizarre incident, a man who had complained about losing his wallet was shocked to find out the culprit behind the theft. According to a Daily Mail report, the man in Anqing city, China, reported to the police that his wallet was missing after he went out to play a card game with his friends. He stated that along with his bank cards and ID, around 2,000 yuan (21 thousand Indian rupees) were also in the wallet.

However, everyone seemed to be shocked when the identity of the thief was revealed: a small black dog. In the surveillance footage, the local police saw the dog picking up the wallet, which was lying on the floor, and walking away holding it in its mouth.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the man playing a game of cards with his three friends at a grocery store when his wallet falls on the ground from his back pocket. A moment later, two dogs walk past the men and one of them picks up the wallet and sneaked away with it. Fortunately, the police tracked the dog and were able to retrieve the stolen wallet. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has amused many.

