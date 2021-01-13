scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
This video of a man enjoying ‘chai ke saath baraf’ in Manali is a hit online

In the video, a man in a red woollen cap and jacket says, "Yeh hai baraf, Yeh hai Manali ke Mall Road ki baraf! (This is snow. This is snow on Manali's Mall Road)"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 3:35:25 pm
manali baraf video, chai ke saath baraf video, man chai ke sath baraf, manali ka baraf video, snowfall in manali, viral video, funny viral video, indian expressHe soon starts to enjoy a cup of tea to beat the cold and urges everyone to enjoy "Chai lelo mere bhai baraf ke saath...Chai ke saath barafff!

A man’s documenting of his happiness due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has prompted plenty of reactions on social media and plenty of jokes about it.

In the video, the unidentified man in a red woollen cap and jacket is heard announcing, “Yeh hai baraf, Yeh hai Manali ke Mall Road ki baraf! (This is snow. This is the snow on Manali’s Mall Road!)”

“Zabardast baraf…baraff hi baraff…rooh ko khush kar deni wali baraff (Terrific snow, snow all around…snow that makes your soul happy)” he says in the video.

Then he gets a cup tea and he tells people, “Chai lelo mere bhai baraf ke saath…Chai ke saath barafff! (Have tea with snow my friends….tea with ice!)”

On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, many have said they find the man’s happiness infectious. Many said they could totally relate with his happiness. Some even tagged Himachal Tourism authorities asking them to make him a brand ambassador:

