This video of a man enjoying ‘chai ke saath baraf’ in Manali is a hit online

A man’s documenting of his happiness due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has prompted plenty of reactions on social media and plenty of jokes about it.

In the video, the unidentified man in a red woollen cap and jacket is heard announcing, “Yeh hai baraf, Yeh hai Manali ke Mall Road ki baraf! (This is snow. This is the snow on Manali’s Mall Road!)”

“Zabardast baraf…baraff hi baraff…rooh ko khush kar deni wali baraff (Terrific snow, snow all around…snow that makes your soul happy)” he says in the video.

Then he gets a cup tea and he tells people, “Chai lelo mere bhai baraf ke saath…Chai ke saath barafff! (Have tea with snow my friends….tea with ice!)”

I wish I was half as happy as this man is on seeing ‘baraf’. pic.twitter.com/YSGm4MpuK5 — Zeyad Masroor Khan (@zeyadkhan) January 12, 2021

On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, many have said they find the man’s happiness infectious. Many said they could totally relate with his happiness. Some even tagged Himachal Tourism authorities asking them to make him a brand ambassador:

Infectious spirit …. baraf …. baraf … chai ke saath baraf!! https://t.co/grQliw8vBZ — 𝕊𝕒𝕥𝕪𝕒𝕛𝕚𝕥 𝕊𝕒𝕙𝕦 (@satyajits) January 13, 2021

Can’t wait for Yashraj Mukhate’s song on this! https://t.co/aABRXkfgMN — Tanay Tulalwar (@TrulyTanay) January 13, 2021

Happy as though he was selling baraf. :D https://t.co/VzHdWf1EXa — Sallu 🏆³⁴ (@SalluJavid) January 13, 2021

I am so happy after watching this.. Manaallliiiiii https://t.co/ULD8Bs3vvz — Rishi 🚜 (@SRKsAvenger) January 13, 2021

Once we had “Kohra hi Kohra”

Now we have “Baraf hi Baraf” 🤣 https://t.co/Z92qLRGQ5a — Akash dwivedi (@dwivediakash70) January 13, 2021

Seeing his excitement made me smile. If I ever saw snow in my lifetime, I am sure I will be even more extra than this overly exuberant man. https://t.co/K0v5rOnWez — Baingan ka Justice System. (@alladinsgenie4u) January 12, 2021

manali bhi isko dekh kr khush ho gya hoga https://t.co/UvIGGrITYd — Radhika Khandelwal (@Fangirl__rdk) January 12, 2021

Kya aapki chai mein baraaaaaffff he😛 https://t.co/JdEP6pc8KH — Harmoniumwaleabba (@awesomebanos) January 12, 2021

Me Reacting After Clearing My Board Exams. https://t.co/mjMSpGgbo6 — SuleimaniKeeda (@KeedaSuleimani) January 12, 2021

This Will be me when i get shot of vaccine. Yeh ha vaccine, chai ke sath vaccine https://t.co/gdw1QwcCkm — Jayesh bajaj (@jayesh_bajaj_98) January 12, 2021

This reminds me of a time I was so excited to see baraf as a kid and visited Shimla during snowfall, I didn’t enjoy it at all and found it really miserable xD — Sisyphus ki Amma (@nalayaktragedy) January 12, 2021