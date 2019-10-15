‘I do that with my dog’: Video of man dancing with stray leaves netizens amused

A video of a drunk man dancing with a dog has gone viral on social media, leaving many amused.

Captioned, “when you are drunk and find a dog at a party, ” the clip, which was shared on Reddit, shows a dog wagging its tail and running towards a man who is dancing on the streets. On seeing the dog, the man goes on to dance around the animal, snapping his fingers even as the dog appears bemused with his act.

The 45-second video, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, has triggered reactions online. While many found the clip amusing, others wrote that they did the same with their pet.

Watch the video here:

“I do that to my dog sober,” wrote a user, while another shared her experience and worte, “My husband and I have a game we play with the cats called “do you like my dance” which is seeing how long you can dance before the cat gets bored and looks away, so you are not alone.”