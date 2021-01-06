‘Yikes’: Man cooks pasta in energy drink, blue dish leaves netizens freaked online

The man was seen enjoying his innovative pasta dish at the end of the video. (Source: Tommy Wind/ Facebook)

Even though 2021 has started, people have continued the tradition of putting out bizarre food combinations. And the new year’s first wacky dish flipping people out online is a pasta dish cooked in energy drink!

Yes, you read it right. In a video going viral across social media sites that has left all disgusted online, a man is seen cooking macaroni in a blue energy drink — Gatorade — leading to a huge uproar online.

The video shows a man pouring the blue liquid in the pot and boiling the pasta in it. And if that wasn’t enough, the blue-hued pasta was topped with flour cooked in the same liquid. If all that wasn’t enough to freak people out, he finished off his creation with a pickle and was seen relishing it before the camera.

The video shared by American magician Justin Flom on Facebook garnered nearly 6 million views online. “You will never eat pasta the same way AGAIN,” he wrote online.

As the clip went viral, Flom got a lot of heat online with many calling the dish obnoxious, however, the man behind the dish is not him but his friend Tommy Wind.

Although Wind shared the video on his profile as well, it garnered all the attention on the internet after Flom shared it. Applauding Wind for his innovation, he added: “My friend Tommy is brilliant! My and my family are gonna try this asap. wow!”

However, people on social media were anything but impressed.