WATCH: This man in Coimbatore creates music as he serves sweet corn to his customers

Man Twitter users identified the man and wondered if he was the next ‘Turkish Icecream man’. (Source: Karthik/Twitter)

“Do what you love, and you’ll never work another day in your life,” is often used to motivate people to follow their passion. A video of a Coimbatore man who plays music while serving sweet corn could probably be the visual example of the quote. Shared by communications professional Karthik on Twitter, the 30-second-clip featured an unnamed man using his spatula to create beats while stirring the corn in spices.

“You could be doing a mundane job. But you could muster the enthusiasm to believe that the world is watching you do it. And perform to put up a show your audiences will love to remember and talk about! This man is an inspiration – at Brookefields Mall in Coimbatore,” he tweeted.

Watch the video here:

You could be doing a mundane job. But you could muster the enthusiasm to believe that the world is watching you do it. And perform to put up a show your audiences will love to remember and talk about! This man is an inspiration – at Brookefields Mall in Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/JpL8GmRoXY — Karthik (@beastoftraal) October 14, 2018

The man in the video was identified by many Twitter users, with some stating that there was always a crowd to watch him perform. What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

