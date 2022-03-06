Man asks girlfriend to remove Instagram selfie or risk breakup

Usually, the internet is famous for giving people “relationship goals”, but sometimes it also reveals the toxic side of relationships. A recent TikTok video posted by a woman, who goes by the username @hteesheee, has given a glimpse into her ex-partner’s controlling behaviour that has netizens talking about unhealthy relationships.

In the now-viral video, @hteesheee shared a screenshot of a message from her ex-boyfriend demanding that she remove the selfie she posted on Instagram. The text said, “If I don’t see this gone in the next 5 min before 1:40 pm I’m done”. Along with the message, the man also attached a photo of a five-minute timer.

Before the woman could respond to the text, her ex-boyfriend replied again and insinuated that he has broken up with her. His text read, “You have a good life.” This message was followed by another text. “You don’t have to be a burden with me anymore, you can do whatever you want.”

While sharing the texts, @hteesheee captioned the video, “People that are saying Euphoria is dramatic but I had to deal with this”. She was referring to HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria which showcases several facets of problematic relationships.

The video soon went viral with people narrating their own experiences with problematic and controlling partners. The TikTok video soon gathered more than 6.5 lakh views.

In a follow-up video, @hteesheee claimed that her ex-boyfriend made multiple TikTok accounts to make sure that she knows that he follows her content. In a caption she mentioned, “I’ve blocked like three different accounts already, boy leave me