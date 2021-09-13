scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Man asks barber to give him hair like Kim Jong Un, video leaves netizens amused

While many were unable to contain their amusement after watching the clip, others wondered why the man wanted to look like the North Korean leader.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 13, 2021 6:58:45 pm
"Kim Jong Un style haircut," read the caption of the clip, which is now being widely circulated on several social media platforms.

A video of a man getting a haircut to look like North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has left netizens in splits after it went viral on social media. In the clip posted on Reddit, the barber can be seen standing next to the man, trying hard to contain his laughter.

ALSO READ |North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

“Kim Jong Un style haircut,” read the caption of the clip, which is now being widely circulated on several social media platforms. The clip was originally shared on TikTok and triggered a plethora of reactions online.

Watch the video here:

Kim Jong-un style haircut from nextfuckinglevel

The reaction of netizens on watching the clip was similar to that of the barber and the man, who are seen laughing uncontrollably in the viral clip.

ALSO READ |Kim Jong Un lost weight. No one knows how or why.

While many were unable to contain their amusement after watching the clip, others wondered why the man wanted to look like the North Korean leader.

