Man asks barber to give him hair like Kim Jong Un, video leaves netizens amused

A video of a man getting a haircut to look like North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has left netizens in splits after it went viral on social media. In the clip posted on Reddit, the barber can be seen standing next to the man, trying hard to contain his laughter.

“Kim Jong Un style haircut,” read the caption of the clip, which is now being widely circulated on several social media platforms. The clip was originally shared on TikTok and triggered a plethora of reactions online.

Watch the video here:

The reaction of netizens on watching the clip was similar to that of the barber and the man, who are seen laughing uncontrollably in the viral clip.

While many were unable to contain their amusement after watching the clip, others wondered why the man wanted to look like the North Korean leader.