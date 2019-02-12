Man accidentally throws iPhone in bear enclosure while feeding them; video goes viral

An over-enthusiastic tourist, while giving food to bears, accidentally threw his iPhone at them at the Yancheng Wildlife Park in east China’s Jiangsu Province. A video of the incident, which was shared on several social media platforms, captures the man throwing his phone right next to a bear in the enclosure.

According to CGTN, the man was feeding the animals apples and carrots while being on the skywalk above the enclosure when the incident occurred. In the viral clip, the bears can be seen walking towards the phone and curiously looking at it before picking it in its mouth and walking away.

Watch the video here:

Though the zoo staff were able to recover the phone and returned it to the owner, it was already broken, stated the news website.