Man abandons dog on roadside; CCTV footage capture the heartbreaking moment

A heartbreaking video of an abandoned dog chasing his owner’s car has gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage shared by Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) features a man getting off from his car with a dog before abandoning him on the streets. According to the news report, the charity has found the dog and are looking for the man in the clip who abandoned the poor fellow.

The man left the Staffordshire bull terrier along with his bed at the Timor Grove and Pacific Road in Trentham, England. The dog, who has been renamed Snoop, is now being taken care of at the boarding kennels

Watch the video here:

The viral video has created quite a buzz on social media, with many dissing the man for abandoning his pet. Many also offered to adopt the pet.