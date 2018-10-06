WATCH: Captain Marvel as Maa Durga is the best thing you’ll see this Mahalaya

With Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s iconic voice playing in the background, the visuals of Marvel films is in perfect sync! (Source: Bong Dude/ Youtube)

Bengalis around the world are gearing up for their biggest festival of the year, Durga Puja, and it all begins with Mahalaya which is the one day when they don’t mind waking up at four in the morning to catch the ‘Mahishasura Mardini’. The sonorous voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra, singing the devi vandana still rules the heart of every Bengali. Now, fusing Bhadra iconic music with images of Marvel films, in a fan-made video, Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson has been projected as this year’s goddess Durga! And any guesses who is playing demon king Mahishasur? Well, it’s none other than Thanos.

Mythology suggests that goddess Durga came into existence by merging the strength and blessings of all the other gods, as the demon king kept tormenting the gods and captured heaven. Goddess Durga, as the fable goes, was created because Mahishasur could not be defeated or killed by any man or god. Drawing a parallel from the tale, the video shows that Captain Mahamaya (Marvel) is created from the combined powers of all the Avengers. She is born when the Avengers are crippling with the loss of infinity stones. Who thought, the Avengers universe could fit the ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ so well.

Watch the video here:

