Sunday, January 31, 2021
Viral Video: Maharashtra RPF personnel save man from falling into platform gap

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Friday, when the passenger was trying to board the Punjab Mail.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 31, 2021 7:28:03 pm
rpf personnel kalyan railway station viral video, Maharashtra Railway Cops Save Life. moving train, cctv footage, trending, indian express, indina express newsViewed over 30,000 times, the clip shows the exact moment the on-duty policemen were able to timely drag the man away from the train and save his life.

Two RPF personnel helped save a man’s life at Kalyan Railway station after he fell while trying to board a moving train.

In a CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on social media, the uniformed men can be seen running towards the passenger, who slipped as he attempted to board a running train.

Viewed over 30,000 times, the clip shows the exact moment the on-duty policemen were able to timely drag the man away from the train and save his life.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Friday when the passenger was trying to board the Punjab Mail. Since being shared online, the video has triggered several reactions among netizens, with many lauding the RPF personnel.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Earlier this year, a Mumbai cop saved a 60-year-old man from being run over by a train when he tried to cross the railway tracks.

