Viral Video: Maharashtra RPF personnel save man from falling into platform gap

Viewed over 30,000 times, the clip shows the exact moment the on-duty policemen were able to timely drag the man away from the train and save his life.

Two RPF personnel helped save a man’s life at Kalyan Railway station after he fell while trying to board a moving train.

In a CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on social media, the uniformed men can be seen running towards the passenger, who slipped as he attempted to board a running train.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Friday when the passenger was trying to board the Punjab Mail. Since being shared online, the video has triggered several reactions among netizens, with many lauding the RPF personnel.

Reward milna chahiye — SOHIT YADAV (@SOHITYADAVUP) January 30, 2021

They are our heroes❤ — Ankit Thakur (@AnkitTh21720530) January 30, 2021

Lucky day — Saloni Shah 🚩 (@Swayam_sevika) January 30, 2021

Excellent timely services; — K.Ramachandran (@krishnamurthir) January 30, 2021

They saved his life 🙏🙏 — NightVoyagers (@NightVoyagers) January 30, 2021

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Earlier this year, a Mumbai cop saved a 60-year-old man from being run over by a train when he tried to cross the railway tracks.