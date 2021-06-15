‘True love’: Madurai man performs aarti outside liquor shop as Tasmac outlets reopen

June 15, 2021 2:32:37 pm
Tamil Nadu reopened Tasmac outlets, the state government-owned liquor shops, reopened after a month on Monday. While many residents have welcomed the move, the reaction of one Madurai man has gone viral.
In a video, the man was seen devotedly performing aarti outside the store. He then went in to make his purchase, and did a celebratory jig after buying two bottles.
#WATCH | A local in Madurai worships bottles of liquor after Tamil Nadu govt permits the reopening of liquor shops in the state pic.twitter.com/sIp9LUR0GM
— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021
The video left social media users in splits. While some reacted to the video with memes, others soon edited with background music, giving it a hilarious twist.
Itni khushi to Oscar leke bhi nahi milti kisi ko.
— Abhimanyu (@AbeCrossX) June 14, 2021
bhakti karo to dil se karo purshottam bhai warna mat karo
— Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) June 14, 2021
— Karan (@Imperfect_Karan) June 14, 2021
🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/QL8Pvh5dLH
— Nandini Idnani🇮🇳 (@idnani_nandini) June 14, 2021
— Manichand (@Desi_7Gladiator) June 14, 2021
Real heros of Indian economy: pic.twitter.com/jQAKxkqLG1
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 14, 2021
மு.க வம்சம் டா 💥#குடிகெடுக்கும்திமுக #குடிகெடுக்கும்_கழகங்கள் pic.twitter.com/BXCsBBa3pj
— ச🙈மி🙉ன்🙊 (@s_r_i_an) June 14, 2021
This is called true love. https://t.co/R5lALhemUD
— Aditya Jhunjhunwala (@Adityaakj) June 14, 2021
Priorities!! 😂😁 https://t.co/7k4cMSSnnJ
— Ashish Singh Parihar (@ashish03374) June 14, 2021
Appreciate the 100-150% tax payer 😬 https://t.co/w2mH8gvMel
— Viktor Navorski 🏴 (@lifeofvino) June 14, 2021
East or west — south or north — Hindustan me content ki kami nahi hai 😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/7ymC4Bhl5X
— Amit (@Ikumar7) June 14, 2021
Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Tasmac shops would be open in 27 districts from 10 am to 5 pm. In 11 districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur, Erode, Tiruppur, with high Covid-19 caseloads, they will remain closed.
