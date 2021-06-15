‘True love’: Madurai man performs aarti outside liquor shop as Tasmac outlets reopen

The man was even seen bowing down before the alcohol bottles, and kissing it as if he had won a huge trophy.

Tamil Nadu reopened Tasmac outlets, the state government-owned liquor shops, reopened after a month on Monday. While many residents have welcomed the move, the reaction of one Madurai man has gone viral.

In a video, the man was seen devotedly performing aarti outside the store. He then went in to make his purchase, and did a celebratory jig after buying two bottles.

The video left social media users in splits. While some reacted to the video with memes, others soon edited with background music, giving it a hilarious twist.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Tasmac shops would be open in 27 districts from 10 am to 5 pm. In 11 districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur, Erode, Tiruppur, with high Covid-19 caseloads, they will remain closed.