scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Latest news

‘True love’: Madurai man performs aarti outside liquor shop as Tasmac outlets reopen

After seeing the video, social media users had a field day and shared memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2021 2:32:37 pm
tasmac, tasmac tamil nadu, tasmac open tamil nadu, tasmac chennai, liquor shops tamil nadu, dmk, aidmk, dmk aidmk tasmacs, man alcohol aartiThe man was even seen bowing down before the alcohol bottles, and kissing it as if he had won a huge trophy.

Tamil Nadu reopened Tasmac outlets, the state government-owned liquor shops, reopened after a month on Monday. While many residents have welcomed the move, the reaction of one Madurai man has gone viral.

In a video, the man was seen devotedly performing aarti outside the store. He then went in to make his purchase, and did a celebratory jig after buying two bottles.

The video left social media users in splits. While some reacted to the video with memes, others soon edited with background music, giving it a hilarious twist.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Tasmac shops would be open in 27 districts from 10 am to 5 pm. In 11 districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur, Erode, Tiruppur, with high Covid-19 caseloads, they will remain closed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement