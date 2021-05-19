‘The bodies are piling up’: Madurai cop sings to raise Covid-19 awareness

The clip concludes with the cop asking people to stay indoors and get vaccinated.

As India continues to grapple with the second wave of the coronavirus, a video of a police officer from Madurai singing a folk song to raise awareness about the ongoing pandemic has gone viral on social media. Identified as Mathichiyam Bala, the officer is seen holding a mic at a traffic signal and requesting people to follow Covid-19 protocol.

In the video, the cop is urging people to stay safely at home as the Covid-19 virus is spreading across the town like poison. Sharing how, due to the ongoing pandemic, bodies are piling up at crematoriums, he requests people with folded hands to not roam around unnecessarily and maintain hygiene, to chase the virus away.

Watch the video here:

A video of a police officer from Madurai singing a folk song to raise awareness about the ongoing pandemic has gone viral on social media. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/8i1gVtQp9U — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) May 19, 2021

The clip concludes with the cop asking people to stay indoors and get vaccinated. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many lauding the policeman for going beyond his call of duty to spread awareness about the coronavirus.