‘Born in cow dung, coronavirus can’t come near me’: MP minister Imarti Devi’s claim goes viral

Since the incident, the video of the bizarre claim has gone viral on several social media platforms.

From injecting disinfectant, drinking alcohol to having papads as immunity booster, politicians of all hues have come up with their own version of Covid-19 “cures”, albeit without any scientific basis. The latest to join the list is Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, who recently said in Gwalior that she cannot be infected with Covid-19 because she was born in gobar (cow dung) and mitti (mud).

In a viral clip, Devi can be seen telling journalists in Gwalior how wrongly it was reported by the media that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Tumahi they, akele tum. Tumey humein corona bata deo. Imarti Devi matti mey paida bhai, gobar mein paida bhai, itte karre kitanu hain ki, Corona ke aas paas nahi aa payein.” (Only you were there and you said that I have corona. I was born in soil and cow dung. There are so many germs there that corona will not come anywhere near me.)

Watch the video here:

Since the incident, the video of the bizarre claim has gone viral on several social media platforms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd