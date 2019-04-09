Watch: ‘Clumsy’ robber breaks into cell phone store, drops shelf on himself

The Westland police department is looking for a clumsy thief who managed to drop a phone display on himself during the theft. The video of the incident was shared by the official Facebook page of the police department, requesting people’s assistance in identifying the thief.

“The subject is shown on video entering the store and stealing multiple cellular telephones. In one instance, he is seen attempting to pull a phone off of its security device causing the display to fall on top of him,” read the post, which went viral soon.

Watch the video here:

In the viral clip, a man, wearing a saffron-coloured coloured jacket and khaki pants, can be seen entering the store and walking towards the phone display. However, when he tries to take the phones, he ends up pulling the display down, which crashes on the floor.