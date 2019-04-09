Toggle Menu
Watch: ‘Clumsy’ robber breaks into cell phone store, drops shelf on himselfhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/lumsy-robber-breaks-into-cell-phone-store-drops-shelf-on-himself-5666982/

Watch: ‘Clumsy’ robber breaks into cell phone store, drops shelf on himself

The video of the incident was shared by the official Facebook page of the police department, requesting people's assistance in identifying the thief.

Thief, funny Thief video, Thief drops Phone Display, phone thief viral video, hilarious robbery fails, viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news
In the viral clip, a man, wearing a saffron-coloured coloured jacket and khaki pants, can be seen entering the store and walking towards the phone display.

The Westland police department is looking for a clumsy thief who managed to drop a phone display on himself during the theft. The video of the incident was shared by the official Facebook page of the police department, requesting people’s assistance in identifying the thief.

“The subject is shown on video entering the store and stealing multiple cellular telephones. In one instance, he is seen attempting to pull a phone off of its security device causing the display to fall on top of him,” read the post, which went viral soon.

Watch the video here:

In the viral clip, a man, wearing a saffron-coloured coloured jacket and khaki pants, can be seen entering the store and walking towards the phone display. However, when he tries to take the phones, he ends up pulling the display down, which crashes on the floor.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bride left aghast after groom's ex-girlfriend crashes wedding in bridal gown
2 Elections 2019: ECI shares pics of colourful graffiti urging people to vote
3 Flash mob video of NRIs in support of PM Modi goes viral