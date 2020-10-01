This creative twist to classic ludo game using vegetables has netizens impressed

“Online version is so outdated,” the creator wrote while sharing the video.

With staying at home becoming the new normal, people have rediscovered their love for indoor games. As people spend more time with family, it is Ludo that has turned out to be one of the most popular lockdown games. However, while the classic board game and its online version might now seem boring, a man showed off his ingenuity by creating the game’s DYI version using nothing but humble vegetables.

Recently, Delhi-based content creator RJ Abhinav on Instagram showed how ludo lovers can play the game even when they don’t have the plastic tokens or the board — and the result is winning the internet. Using four kinds of vegetables to denote the various colours, the man was seen playing the game with two other players using lemons, brinjals, tomatoes and bitter gourds. And for the dice, the family was seen using a cube of watermelon!

With over 5.5 million views just in a day on the Instagram Reel video, it has left people largely impressed with many tagging their family members and friend to try out this version.

One person dubbed the game as “100% organic ludo”, another quipped: “End mein jis colour ki goti jeeti wo banegi (In the end whichever colour’s tokens (veg) win, that will be made”.

As outdoor activities have been banned owing to the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns, people have made their stay-at-home period worthwhile playing classic games like cards, carrom and ludo among others along with doing chores and participating in various quarantine challenges.

