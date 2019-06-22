This 15-year-old turtle, who lost both his legs, receives a special wheelchair; Netizens find it adorable

Toggle Menu
Pedro, a 15-year-old box handicap turtle who lost both his legs, has now got a set of wheels to carry on his journey.

Pedro, the turtle, is melting hearts online

Pedro, a 15-year-old box turtle, who lost both his legs, recently received a special set of wheels that will help him with movement.

When Pedro was adopted by Sandra Traylor, it had three functioning legs. However, in a couple of months, Pedro disappeared from her backyard but returned with one more missing leg. Traylor turned to vets at Louisiana State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital for help. Pedro then became their patient.

“There was nothing medically wrong with him, “But of course he didn’t have any back legs,” Ginger Guttner, the communications manager for LSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine told CNN.

Kelly Rockwell, an intern at the hospital, suggested they can glue lego pieces underneath the turtle and attach wheels which would make him moving again. The vets thought it to be the best possible way for movement.

“Our patients can be two grams or 2,000 pounds, so we often have to look at things from a completely different perspective,” Guttner told the CNN.

She even told that a team at LSU once built a little fountain to help keep a fish alive as they performed an endoscopy.

Pedro has been known on the internet for his bravery and has an adorable account by his own name which is operated by his owner Sandra.

The little creature has shown so much courage and the netizens cannot stop praising it. Take a look :

