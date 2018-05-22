VIDEO: Stopped making new friends? Kids show adults how to talk to strangers

Loneliness is the new epidemic people are struggling with. Here’s how to beat it. (Source: BeMoreUs/Facebook) Loneliness is the new epidemic people are struggling with. Here’s how to beat it. (Source: BeMoreUs/Facebook)

To keep up with their fast-paced lives, most people are busy furiously marching to accomplish one task after another. And while that may be great professionally, it has led to the outbreak of another epidemic called loneliness. Even as most people are surrounded with people at work, in all probability, they still sip their coffee alone. It seems like talking to a stranger and making friends becomes more difficult with each passing day in life. Don’t you think so?

In order to tackle this, a new campaign called ‘Be More Us’ is trying to help people make new connections and forge new ties. A video was recently posted on YouTube, wherein experts teach adults how to make friends. Wondering who these experts are? Well, they’re little kids. Watch the video to find out how they do so.

Watch the video here.

What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd