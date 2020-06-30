‘Never To Forget’: London Symphony Chorus pays tribute to medics who died of Covid-19

The performance will take place online on July 5, which coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the NHS. The performance will take place online on July 5, which coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the NHS.

To honour the health care workers who lost their lives on the frontlines of the battle against Covid-19, the London Symphony Chorus has commissioned a virtual musical tribute named #NeverToForget.

Composed by Howard Lindsay Goodall CBE, the project is a tribute to the 122 healthcare workers who were among the first to have died due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When complete, Never To Forget will include all names of all the workers who have died by the time of its first live performance.

The performance will take place online on July 5, which coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the United Kingdom National Health Service.

Watch the video here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd