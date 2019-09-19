Watch: Lok Sabha MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty dance for Durga Puja theme song

Preparations are in full swing for West Bengal’s biggest festival, the Durga Puja. And ahead of the six-day extravaganza, a theme song featuring two Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal is going viral.

Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty are seen dancing to a Durga Puja song for a TMT bar company, and the video has already garnered over 1.5 million views on Facebook alone. While Nusrat represents Basirhat constituency, Mimi is MP from Jadavpur.

The two parliamentarians, who are also popular stars in Bengali film industry, are see decked up for the song, which also features another top actor Subhashree Ganguly.

The song titled ‘Ashey Maa Durga Shey’ is part of a campaign for the brand’s initiative for the festival which falls on October 3 to 8 this year. The music has been composed by popular Tollywood composer Indraadip Das Gupta while it has been sung by host of artistes from both India and Bangladesh, including Rupankar Bagchi and band Dohar among others.

The dance choreographed by Baba Yadav also includes Bengal’s traditional Chhau Dance, a tribal art form that originated in the district of Purulia.