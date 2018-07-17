Watch: Locals save family stuck in submerged car near Mumbai

The locals pulled out the family with the help of ropes. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The locals pulled out the family with the help of ropes. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A family trapped in a car submerged in flood water was rescued by locals with the help of ropes. A short video of the incident, which was posted online by news agency ANI, shows the family sitting on top of the car as the rest of the vehicle is under water. The incident took place in Taloja, Navi Mumbai on July 16.

The driver lost control of the car due to heavy rainfall in the area and it fell into the rapidly flowing river. Fortunately, the locals reached the spot on time and rescued the occupants.

#WATCH Locals pull a family to rescue using a rope after the family’s car was submerged in water, in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja #Maharashtra (16.07.18) pic.twitter.com/bD7ubV7xnN — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

All four members of the family were rescued and brought to a safe area.

