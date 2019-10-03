Toggle Menu
Travel guide wows tourists with classical dance mudras, video goes viral

A guide from Tamil Nadu wowed a group of foreigners first by reciting a classic rhythm and then by enacting and performing various mudras and what it signifies.

India is a land of vibrant culture and history and every years thousands of tourists come to the country to experience it first-hand. And aiding them in this experience are local tourists guides who make sure their holiday is not only enjoyable but also memorable. And one such guide is winning the hearts of people online through his mesmerising performances of Indian classical dance forms.

In a video that has taken social media by storm, a young guide, reportedly from Tamil Nadu, wowed a group of foreigners first by reciting a classic rhythm and then by enacting and performing various mudras and what it signifies.

From mudras depicting a peacock, to breaking into the posture of Nataraj — Prabhoo’s dance moves not only won the hearts of his guests as they were seen breaking into applauds, it also delighted netizens.

Soon, the clip shared online by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla went viral, and people couldn’t stop lauding him. While some tagged the PMO and tourism minister to draw their attention to the guide, others commended how graceful his moves were speculating he must be a trained classical dancer.

