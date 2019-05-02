Little ‘warrior princess’ trains bird to attack anyone she screams at

One little girl has an awesome trick to target those she’s angry with. She just has to scream once and her pet bird attack the person. In a video going viral on Twitter, the little girl is first seen smiling at the camera but within seconds, her mood changes and she screams loudly with clenched little fists, in a clear signal to the bird.

Before the person filming it can react, the yellow and red Budgerigar (a type of parrot popularly known as a budgie) launches itself at the face of the person the girl is screaming at.

“My niece has her bird trained to attack anyone she screams at,” Twitter user @Apex_sH wrote online. The tweet went viral with over 1.6 million likes and the video garnered over 20 million views.

Bird stay ready I swear lmao 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LrrzX4h4Ha — Lord Flocko 🐦 (@Apex_sH) May 1, 2019

The sudden transformation of the avian—from being patiently perched on the bed to becoming a fierce pet of the child—also has the person handling the camera screaming. Now, people are impressed by the little ‘warrior princess’ and some have dubbed her the ‘Mother of Parrots’ much like the character of Daenerys from Game of Thrones!

Others wanted to know if they could borrow her so that she can use her power to get the bird to attack those they dislike. It also inspired fan arts and memes.

Old video of her taming her first bird pic.twitter.com/EehhQ6slLn — H A S U (@_HasuKay) May 1, 2019

Progress to all those who think I’m not working on it. It makes me laugh every time I look at it because the way I drew the bird, it looks more derpy than fierce. 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/ADqs81YbD5 — Chaotic Gaming (@__chaoticgaming) May 1, 2019

Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Parrots 🦜 https://t.co/kl9d7ux3Qs — A. J. (@Ajackk__) May 1, 2019

What’s not clear is how the girl taught her pet bird to obey the instruction.