Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Sleepy 4-year-old walks off with chair instead of his bag while leaving class

In the video that is going viral across social media platforms shows a teacher waking up the boy as it's time as it was time to go home. He wakes up without much effort but is so drowsy that mistook the chair for the bag. The mistake even left his teachers laughing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 5:10:41 pm
cute baby videos, kids funny videos, kids falling asleep in class, viral video, boy sleepy in class video, sleepy boy carries chair instead back, indian express The video is going viral and has over 11 million views on Facebook alone.
A video that’s been going viral across the world features a groggy little boy who took a chair instead of his backpack when he was woken up to go home! The adorable mistake left everyone in the room in splits, and now it’s being viewed worldwide.

The four-year-old sleepyhead was caught on CCTV camera in the province of Cavite in the Philippines. In the video, a teacher is seen waking up the boy for him to go home. He woke up without much effort, but was so drowsy that he mistook the chair for the bag. The hilarious moment was caught on camera by his teachers too!

According to a Daily Mail report, the little one has been identified as Dean Lewis Pagtakhan and the teacher woke him after his grandmother showed up to pick him up. Agnes Ravelo Orillos, the boy’s proud grandmother, who shared video online, was quoted as saying: ‘You go to school just to sleep.’

