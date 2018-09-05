Sleepy 4-year-old walks off with chair instead of his bag while leaving class

The video is going viral and has over 11 million views on Facebook alone. The video is going viral and has over 11 million views on Facebook alone.

A video that’s been going viral across the world features a groggy little boy who took a chair instead of his backpack when he was woken up to go home! The adorable mistake left everyone in the room in splits, and now it’s being viewed worldwide.

The four-year-old sleepyhead was caught on CCTV camera in the province of Cavite in the Philippines. In the video, a teacher is seen waking up the boy for him to go home. He woke up without much effort, but was so drowsy that he mistook the chair for the bag. The hilarious moment was caught on camera by his teachers too!

According to a Daily Mail report, the little one has been identified as Dean Lewis Pagtakhan and the teacher woke him after his grandmother showed up to pick him up. Agnes Ravelo Orillos, the boy’s proud grandmother, who shared video online, was quoted as saying: ‘You go to school just to sleep.’

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd