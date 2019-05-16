Heartwarming video of a little karate boy refusing to give up is going viral

It’s never easy to learn a new thing and it takes years to master it. And in an adorable video going viral a little kid is seen not giving up despite being in tears.

In the video melting hearts on the internet, a little boy named Phoenix from Orlando, Florida is seen practising karate in his class at the Bobby Dixon’s American Martial Arts Academy. It shows how Phoneix tries to break the tile but fails to do so several times and breaks down.

However, thanks to his instructor Erik Gianni and friends he refuses to give up.

Other students in the class are seen encouraging him to try harder and motivates him so that he can surely reach up to his goal. Eventually, he breaks the tile and all his fellow classmates are seen running to him to give a hug. The beautiful moment has moved many online.

The heartwarming video of the child not losing the hope is giving an immense amount of positivity and dedication.

Phoneix’s mom Claudia Swonger posted the original video on FB and it quickly went viral across social media sites and many were moved to see the little one still weeping but not losing hope or leave it until he broke the tile into two halves. It garnered over 15 million views on Facebook alone.

One can achieve a goal when everyone around is quite supportive and full of optimistic thoughts, and people showered love on the little children in the class.