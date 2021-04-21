scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
‘I am dizzy’: Little girl’s continuous back handsprings leave netizens in awe

The little girl was identified as 6-year-old Li Jiamin. According to local reports, Li lives in China’s Shanxi province and her martial arts-trained father serves as her trainer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2021 4:53:32 pm
little girl 80 backflips in a minutes, girl back handsprings, little girl viral backflip video, little girl viral acrobatics videos, indian expressThe video has left many surprised online by the girl's sheer talent. (Source: @ManishS_SG/ Twitter)

This acrobatic trick would be pretty nigh impressive if an adult did it, but the way this pocket-sized dynamo does it makes it awe-inspiring. In an undated video going viral, a little girl does multiple handsprings effortlessly on a broad couch. Many said they were left dizzy and gasping for breath just watching the video.

While most lost count seeing her mindboggling routine, eagle-eyed netizens counted it to be 80 in less than a minute!

As the video went viral, people were left in awe and some even questioned its authenticity, wondering if it’s in loop or if the speed has been increased. However, many professionals came forward and said through sheer hard work and talent, this amount of flexibility can be achieved.

And as netizens were intrigued who the little wonder is, she was identified as 6-year-old Li Jiamin. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Li lives in China’s Shanxi province and her martial arts-trained father serves as her trainer. With her father’s guidance she practices for 2 hours daily to perfect her techniques.

The girl who can do around 80 somersault in a minute has been practising it for almost two years with her father, and wants to break the Guinness World Record some day.

Here’s how netizens reacted to her video.

As far as the Guinness World Record goes, most highly physical categories have a minimum age requirement of 16. Although she has a long way to go, the current female world record is 53 consecutive back handsprings, and given her current show Li is clearly capable of beating it.

